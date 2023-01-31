Go to the main site
    President instructs to develop new master layout plan of Kazakh capital

    31 January 2023, 17:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on the development of the capital city the Head of State said that we should develop Astana according to the principle of a creative, comfortable, and clean city, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

    For this purpose we are striving to the advanced standards of Dubai, Singapore and European nations, the President said.

    The President noted it is necessary to modernize the city. «First of all, it is crucial to update the 2050 city development strategy. It should define the basic development directions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

    The Head of State assigned the city akimat to hold public hearings and develop a new master layout plan of Astana city. The President also charged the Government to adopt it by yearend.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana President of Kazakhstan
