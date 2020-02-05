Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs Semey mayor to hold Abai’s anniversary celebration at high level

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2020, 16:38
President instructs Semey mayor to hold Abai’s anniversary celebration at high level

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received mayor of Semey city Yermak Salimov in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting on Wednesday, President Tokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of Semey city and efforts to improve wellbeing of the residents.

The meeting further focused on the prospects of relaunching idle plants, in particular a leather and fur plant. The sides also discussed the commissioning of a radiological center and construction of a school, reconstruction of roads and street maintenance.

The Head of State instructed to organize the events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai at a high level.

During the meeting President Tokayev reminded that soon Semey will gain a status of the historical city and that, in turn, will require stepping up efforts in terms of improving the work of local museums and historical places which should be attractive to tourists and guests of the city.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also drew Yermak Salimov’s attention to the need to ensure together with volunteers the planting of trees in the Semei ormany nature reserve.


East Kazakhstan region    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final