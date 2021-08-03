President instructs Internal Affairs Ministry to ensure quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the current crime rate in Kazakhstan and the results of work of law-enforcement agencies. According to Minister Turgumbayev, the ministry improved the domestic crime-solving rate.

The country, in his words, has recently observed fewer homicides, robberies, thefts and juvenile offences. However, online crimes rate has gone up due to the growth of services offered online amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Head of State was also briefed on the measures taken to stop the spread of fake vaccination passports.

Minister Turgumbayev also revealed that 96% of employees of the law-enforcement agencies had already been vaccinated.

Wrapping up the meeting, President Tokayev instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry and other state bodies to ensure quarantine measures as well as step up the work on prevention of crimes committed against minors, domestic violence and ensure road safety.



