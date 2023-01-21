Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny

    21 January 2023, 15:35

    RUDNY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with residents of Rudny affected by the burst main on the sidelines of his working trip to Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting President Tokayev emphasized such situations are unacceptable and charged local authorities to return life in Rudny to normal quickly.

    The Head of State said he came to the region to inspect the aftermath of the burst main, adding that the Government and the akim (governor) of the region were tasked to tackle the problem.

    In addition, the President noted that the Government was instructed to pay utmost attention to the issues of socioeconomic development of Rudny.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President surveys aftermath of burst main in Rudny
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
    Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists
    AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development
    Popular
    1 Romania is interested in developing transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan
    2 Majilis elections in Kazakhstan: Upcoming election campaign is new stage in country’s quality development – People’s Party
    3 Majilis elections to complete formation of new political system of Kazakhstan – Ak zhol party
    4 Oil prices increase with positive economic outlook in China
    5 Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop