    President instructs Astana mayor to tackle water shortage problem

    7 June 2023, 16:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President heard a report on the situation with water supply system in the Kazakh capital.

    Mayor Kassymbek was instructed to assume prompt measures to avoid imminent risk of water supply crisis and ensure smooth functioning of other life-supporting infrastructures of the city.

    The situation with water shortage in Astana is under control of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the instruction of President Tokayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

