Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

President instructs Astana mayor to tackle water shortage problem

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 June 2023, 16:47
President instructs Astana mayor to tackle water shortage problem Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the situation with water supply system in the Kazakh capital.

Mayor Kassymbek was instructed to assume prompt measures to avoid imminent risk of water supply crisis and ensure smooth functioning of other life-supporting infrastructures of the city.

The situation with water shortage in Astana is under control of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the instruction of President Tokayev.


Astana   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches