Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs AIFC Governor to step up work to attract foreign investment

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 June 2022, 15:05
President instructs AIFC Governor to step up work to attract foreign investment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov. The Kazakh President got familiarized with the outcomes of the work of the Astana International Financial Center in 2021, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was reported on the readiness for holding the international conference Astana Finance Days. Within it, the most significant issues of the current agenda, including the new role of Kazakhstan in providing the economic connectivity of the Eurasian space, will be discussed.

Tokayev instructed to step up the work to attract foreign investment in the economy in close cooperation with the Government, National Bank, and Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market.


President of Kazakhstan    Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand