Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President inspects progress of spring field work in Akmola region

    29 May 2020, 16:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has inspected the farmlands of Yen-Dala LLP in Akmola region, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the technical equipment of the enterprise and adaptive farming technologies used to increase productivity. In addition a representative of Yen-Dala LLP told about seeds, produced by the A. Barayev Scientific and Production Center for Grain Farming, used by the enterprise.

    Akim of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the state of agro-industrial complex of the region, plans for the development of crop production and livestock.

    The Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov informed the Head of State on the progress of spring field work in the country and the execution of orders regarding allocation of financial resources to support domestic farmers.

    The President of Kazakhstan noted that the state pays special attention to the agricultural sector development and emphasized the importance of the efficient use of agricultural land.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events