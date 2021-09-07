Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President inspects harvesting campaign in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2021, 14:41
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s trip to North Kazakhstan has kicked off with an inspection of the fields of Service Zhars in the village of Baiterek, Kyzylzhar district. The Head of State got familiarized with the state of the crops, inspected the agricultural machinery involved in the harvesting campaign, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

photo

While addressing the heads of the agricultural enterprises and machine operators, Tokayev pointed out that he set a number of tasks to develop the agrarian sector in his recent Address.

«We have to improve and fix the country’s policy in the area of subsidies,» said the President.

photo

He also pointed to the need for a flexible tariff policy, expressing his concern over the reduced exports of processed products, in particular flour.

photo

«Our country needs to export final, processed goods with high added value,» said Tokayev.

The Head of State also spoke of the importance of providing the agribusiness with state-of-the-art technologies.

In addition, Tokayev was briefed on the social and economic situation of the regions and the prospects for the development of agrobusiness.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in North Kazakhstan region for a working visit.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


