President inks law on stock market regulation, development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of regulation and development of the insurance market and stock market, as well as banking activity, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.