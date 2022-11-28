Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President in Russia for official visit

28 November 2022, 07:15
President in Russia for official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow for an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

«On Monday, the presidents will hold talks in Moscow. Besides, the leaders of the two countries will participate in the Kazakhstan-Russian near-border cooperation forum in a video conference mode,» a press release reads.


Теги:
