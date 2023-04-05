President holds video conference with Anti-Corruption Agency management

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a video conference with the management of the Anti-Corruption Agency during which he introduced new Chairman Askhat Zhumagali to the Agency’s staff, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked former Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov for his work and wished him success on the new post.

The President set a number of priority tasks to the Agency for the oncoming period.

According to the President, the Agency needs to implement the activities outlined in the 2022-2026 Anti-Corruption Policy Concept. A principled approach to the identification and prevention of corruption cases among top-ranking officials, in particular, in those sectors directly affecting people’s well-being, should be continued, said the President. He pointed out the importance of the elimination of systemic causes and conditions leading to corruption. Information and explanation work should be carried out properly, he stressed.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Anti-Corruption Agency has compensated the damage to the amount of 108 billion tenge. «This is a positive result. On the other hand, this is an indicator of the proportion which corruption has reached in previous periods,» he stressed.

The fundamental fight against corruption in all its manifestations is a priority for the further development of our state. You know that such vices as bribery, nepotism, telephone justice and others have undermined citizens' trust in state institutions for many years. Amid this situation, people’s faith in justice began to fade. Therefore, one of my first election promises was an uncompromising fight against corruption until its full eradication. The Anti-Corruption Agency should play a decisive role in this activity,» he said.

«Your Agency has accomplished a lot since its establishment in June 2019. We must acknowledge it. The system of anti-corruption measures is actively developing, which includes new legal institutions, the resignation of political and civil servants for corruption cases involving their subordinates, character tests, anti-corruption examination of regulatory legal acts and many other initiatives. As you know, they have already brought results,» the President emphasized.



