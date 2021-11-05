Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

    5 November 2021, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the regular strategic command and staff military exercises at the Ministry of Defense, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the ministry, the Head of State was briefed on the measures to counteract hybrid threats and increase the country’s defense capacity.

    Following the results of the exercises, the President gave a number of specific instructions on development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Army President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region