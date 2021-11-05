Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2021, 16:12
President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the regular strategic command and staff military exercises at the Ministry of Defense, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the ministry, the Head of State was briefed on the measures to counteract hybrid threats and increase the country’s defense capacity.

Following the results of the exercises, the President gave a number of specific instructions on development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo


Army   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea