President holds session on socioeconomic development of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off his two-day working visit to the city of Aktau with a session on socioeconomic development of Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his speech at the session the President highlighted the role of the region in economic, spiritual and cultural development of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State noted that the region had attracted over 7 trillion tenge of investment in the past 30 years. Volume of industrial production has more than doubled from 3.5% to 8%. The region is in the top 5 in terms of gross regional production. Throughout the years of independence over 11 million square meters of housing, 78 schools and 334 kindergartens have been commissioned in the region.

At the same time President Tokayev drew attention to the problems of the region, including unemployment, high level of inflation, high food products’ prices, lack of drinking water, further development of oil and gas industry. Utmost attention was also paid to the tourist potential and healthcare sector of the region.

In conclusion, the President instructed the Government and akimat of the region to approve the Comprehensive Development Plan of the region in two weeks.

Akim (governor) of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Chairman of the Board of JSC «Samruk-Kazyna» National Wealth Fund took the floor at the session.



