    President holds meetings with leadership of international companies

    9 June 2022, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held separate meetings with Fortescue Future Industries Chairman Andrew Forrest and Polymetal Management Company Igor Finogenov, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    During the meeting with Andrew Forrest, the sides focused on the issues of low-carbon development switching to which Kazakhstan sees as one of its strategic goals.

    The Fortescue Future Industries Chairman informed the Head of State about the company’s plans to invest into wind energy projects as well as green hydrogen production in Kazakhstan.

    Igor Finogenov told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about Polymetal Management Company’s activity. The company is one of the world’s largest ore and gold mining companies.

    He went on to share with President Tokayev the company’s plans to carry out geological prospecting work and construct solar power stations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

