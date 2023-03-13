President holds meeting with regional governors, heads of state bodies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the participation of the Prime Minister, heads of state bodies, governors of the regions, and mayors of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The meeting discussed the pivotal issues of the regions’ socio-economic development. Special attention was given to the implementation of the objectives set in the President’s Address to the Nation and fulfillment of the tasks assigned earlier.

The issues of the country's political modernization, upcoming elections to the Majilis and local maslikhats, maintaining public stability, strengthening the national identity and unity, interethnic relations as well as preservation of spiritual values were raised as well.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of improving people's quality of life and holding personal meetings with the population.






