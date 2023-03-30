Go to the main site
    President holds consultation with heads of factions of political parties in Majilis

    30 March 2023, 11:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a consultation with the heads of factions of the political parties in the lower chamber of the Parliament, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Addressing the heads of factions, the President said that in accordance with Article 44 of the Constitution, he should hold consultations with them to discuss the candidacy for the Prime Minister’s position.

    Heads of the factions – Yelnur Beissenbayev (Amanat), Anas Bakkozhayev (Auyl), Azat Peruashev (Ak Zhol), Aidarbek Khojanazarov (Respublica), Magerram Magerramov (People’s Party of Kazakhstan), and Askhat Rakhimzhanov (Nationwide Social Democratic Party) participated in the discussion.

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Political parties
