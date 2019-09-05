President highlights role of innovations in efficiency of natural resource use

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to study specific and transparent mechanisms of application of funds the subsoil users allot for research and technologies,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s sitting on the country’s oil and gas industry development in Atyrau region.

«Implementation of innovative technologies plays a great role in raising the efficiency of natural resource utilization. We have legally obliged the subsoil users to allocate 1% of their incomes for research and technologies,» Tokayev said.

The President also charged to work at specific and transparent mechanisms to draw funds and to designate the relevant institutional infrastructure, the Akorda Twitter reads.



