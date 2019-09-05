Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President highlights role of innovations in efficiency of natural resource use

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 September 2019, 14:38
President highlights role of innovations in efficiency of natural resource use

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to study specific and transparent mechanisms of application of funds the subsoil users allot for research and technologies,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s sitting on the country’s oil and gas industry development in Atyrau region.

«Implementation of innovative technologies plays a great role in raising the efficiency of natural resource utilization. We have legally obliged the subsoil users to allocate 1% of their incomes for research and technologies,» Tokayev said.

The President also charged to work at specific and transparent mechanisms to draw funds and to designate the relevant institutional infrastructure, the Akorda Twitter reads.


Atyrau region   President of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires