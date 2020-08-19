Go to the main site
    President held meeting to debate corruption issues

    19 August 2020, 14:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting focused on the fight against corruption, Kazinform has learnt from the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook post.

    According to the Facebook post, attending the meeting were the heads of the central state bodies and governors of the regions. The Head of State has heard the reports from the heads of the Anti-corruption Agency, the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Agriculutre Ministry, the mayor of Shymkent city as well as the governor of Zhambyl region.

    Akorda.kz is said to publish the full text of the President’s speech.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Combating corruption President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
