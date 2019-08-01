President, Government and Parliament work as one – Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev received Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Asset Issekeshev on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, Asset Issekeshev reported on the current activity of the fund and holding various events in social and educational spheres.

He also made a presentation of two projects, namely El Umiti, which seeks to help talented youth and Kamkorlyk lending a helping hand to children with disabilities.

«The fund carries out a whole range of events. We are launching two new projects El Umiti and Kamkorlyk aimed at supporting talented youth and children with disabilities. It is crucial to help gifted youngsters study in the country and abroad,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by commending the joint work of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government and the Parliament of the country adding that they work as one.

«At the moment we are working on some joint issues in political and economic spheres,» Nazarbayev noted.