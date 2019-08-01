Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President, Government and Parliament work as one – Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 August 2019, 20:00
President, Government and Parliament work as one – Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev received Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Asset Issekeshev on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, Asset Issekeshev reported on the current activity of the fund and holding various events in social and educational spheres.

He also made a presentation of two projects, namely El Umiti, which seeks to help talented youth and Kamkorlyk lending a helping hand to children with disabilities.

«The fund carries out a whole range of events. We are launching two new projects El Umiti and Kamkorlyk aimed at supporting talented youth and children with disabilities. It is crucial to help gifted youngsters study in the country and abroad,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by commending the joint work of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government and the Parliament of the country adding that they work as one.

«At the moment we are working on some joint issues in political and economic spheres,» Nazarbayev noted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku