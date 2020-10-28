Go to the main site
    President got familiarized with Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine development progress

    28 October 2020, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received director general of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakariya, the Akorda press service informs.

    The latter reported on the progress of the development of the country’s coronavirus vaccine. The inactivated vaccine developed by the institute was approved by the WHO and passed the first stage of clinical trials. The second stage of research is underway at the National Phthisiopulmonology Research Centre.

    The second country’s split vaccine for coronavirus was approved by the WHO and successfully passed clinical trials.

    Besides, she told the President about the construction of the factory to produce domestic disease resistant drugs in the territory of the research institute. The estimated capacity of the factory is expected to reach 60 mln vaccine doses a year.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks on developing the country’s vaccines.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

