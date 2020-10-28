Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President got familiarized with Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine development progress

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 October 2020, 21:00
President got familiarized with Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine development progress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received director general of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakariya, the Akorda press service informs.

The latter reported on the progress of the development of the country’s coronavirus vaccine. The inactivated vaccine developed by the institute was approved by the WHO and passed the first stage of clinical trials. The second stage of research is underway at the National Phthisiopulmonology Research Centre.

The second country’s split vaccine for coronavirus was approved by the WHO and successfully passed clinical trials.

Besides, she told the President about the construction of the factory to produce domestic disease resistant drugs in the territory of the research institute. The estimated capacity of the factory is expected to reach 60 mln vaccine doses a year.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks on developing the country’s vaccines.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana