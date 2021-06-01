Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President gives instructions to head of Agency of Civil Service Affairs

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2021, 20:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Anar Zhailganova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard Anar Zhailganova’s detailed report on complex measures aimed at further development of civil service.

The President was briefed on the reduction of civil service personnel, introduction of the point-factor scale, measures to control the quality of civil services rendered, the system of lifelong learning for civil servants as well as the plans to launch the institute of contractors. Utmost attention was paid to the digitalization of HR processes.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave the Chairperson of the Agency a number of specific instructions.


