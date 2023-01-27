President gives a number of instructions to Astana Mayor Kassymbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, who reported to him on the city’s socio-economic development in 2022 and plans for the current year, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

At the President’s instruction, the Mayor’s Office of Astana actively works on construction of social facilities, development of residential areas, completion of delayed construction, attraction of private investments and support of small and medium businesses.

Zhenis Kassymbek reported to the Head of State on implementation of Comfortable School national project. Construction of 25 new schools for 100,000 students will begin this year in the city.

The President was also informed about the course of construction of a drinking water plant, a thermal power station, and gas heating stations, set to be commissioned in 2023.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions on further development of social and engineering infrastructure, landscaping and greening of the city.