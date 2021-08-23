Go to the main site
    President gets familiarized with Almaty city’s environment upgrading projects

    23 August 2021, 11:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s trip to Almaty city kicked off with the presentation of a number of city upgrading projects, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev briefed the Head of State on the implementation of the New Almaty program aimed at developing a polycentric model of the city. It aims at creating confortable conditions for living, forming new public spaces for active rest of the citizens.

    Having heard the report, the Kazakh President pointed out that the main objective of all projects should be the creation of a safe urban environment, preserving the green fund. He believes that park areas to be formed need to be convenient for local residents.

    Tokayev generally commended the ongoing work in the city and instructed to pay special attention to the creation of modern rest areas for citizens and pedestrian infrastructure in each district.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

