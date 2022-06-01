Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President gets familiarized with activity of Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research

    1 June 2022, 15:04

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the Institute and visited its new corpus built with the use of the world's latest technologies to become water and energy self-sufficient.

    Established in 2012, the Institute conducts fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of environmental protection and ESG - environmental, social, and corporate management.

    The President was told that the Institute works in three directions such as petrochemical waste management, water cleaning, and preservation, as well as recovery of the Caspian seal population.

    Tokayev pointed to the importance of looking into the causes of the reduction in the number of Caspian seals, highlighting that he will take the solution to the problem under his personal control.

    Over 120 scholars and experts carry out different chemical and physicochemical research at the Institute, which also contributes to the implementation of the ESG principles in strategies and activities of domestic companies.

    Tokayev was informed about the development of a number of technologies aimed at solving the current environmental problems. In particular, the methods of decontamination of soil affected by oil products under the Institute's patent.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Environment Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region