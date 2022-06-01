Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President gets familiarized with activity of Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2022, 15:04
President gets familiarized with activity of Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the Institute and visited its new corpus built with the use of the world's latest technologies to become water and energy self-sufficient.

Established in 2012, the Institute conducts fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of environmental protection and ESG - environmental, social, and corporate management.

photo

The President was told that the Institute works in three directions such as petrochemical waste management, water cleaning, and preservation, as well as recovery of the Caspian seal population.

Tokayev pointed to the importance of looking into the causes of the reduction in the number of Caspian seals, highlighting that he will take the solution to the problem under his personal control.

photo

Over 120 scholars and experts carry out different chemical and physicochemical research at the Institute, which also contributes to the implementation of the ESG principles in strategies and activities of domestic companies.

Tokayev was informed about the development of a number of technologies aimed at solving the current environmental problems. In particular, the methods of decontamination of soil affected by oil products under the Institute's patent.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Environment   Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023