Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President extends congratulations to workers of culture and arts

    21 May 2022, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of workers of culture and arts. It is marked in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 21st of May, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate all workers of this sphere which possesses a vast modernization potential and wish them new creative achievements.

    He also announced he instructed the Ministry of Culture and Sports to institute an honorary title of «People’s Artist of Kazakhstan».

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands