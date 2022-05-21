Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President extends congratulations to workers of culture and arts

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2022, 12:11
President extends congratulations to workers of culture and arts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of workers of culture and arts. It is marked in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 21st of May, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate all workers of this sphere which possesses a vast modernization potential and wish them new creative achievements.

He also announced he instructed the Ministry of Culture and Sports to institute an honorary title of «People’s Artist of Kazakhstan».


Culture   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava