President extends congratulations to workers of culture and arts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of workers of culture and arts. It is marked in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 21st of May, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate all workers of this sphere which possesses a vast modernization potential and wish them new creative achievements.

He also announced he instructed the Ministry of Culture and Sports to institute an honorary title of «People’s Artist of Kazakhstan».