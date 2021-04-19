Go to the main site
    President extends condolences over untimely passing of Kazakhstani actress

    19 April 2021, 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of outstanding Kazakhstani film and theater actress Gaziza Abdinabiyeva on the occasion of her untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, Kazinform reports.

    In his message of condolences, the Head of State reminded that Gaziza Abdinabiyeva worked at the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth and the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theater.

    She was renowned for her roles in Kazakhstani films and series and will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.

    Honored Artists of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gaziza Abdinabiyeva passed away at the age of 72 yesterday.


    Culture President of Kazakhstan
