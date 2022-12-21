Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

President extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

21 December 2022, 15:02
President extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of prominent scientist, public figure and Majilis deputy Amangeldy Aitaly, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences, the Head of State noted that Amangeldy Aitaly dedicated many years of his life to the sphere of education and science. While working at the Aktobe State Pedagogic Institute he greatly contributed to training of highly skilled specialists.

As the Majilis deputy he helped improve Kazakhstani legislation and develop parliamentarism in the country.

According to the President, Amangeldy Aitaly left a bright mark in the history of Kazakhstan by contributing to its prosperity with his selfless service.


Related news
Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States
Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup
Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership
Теги:
Read also
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
Media space should meet any demands of society – Tlegen Abishev
Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation
KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
Turkic Council should play role in resolution of inner conflicts – Halil Akinci
Time for Beautiful Voices - Christmas Day at Astana Opera
Anna Danilina reaches 2022 W25 Tauranga quarterfinals
Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services
News Partner
Popular
1 President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation
2 Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay
3 Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
4 S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave
5 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support

News