President extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

21 December 2022, 15:02

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of prominent scientist, public figure and Majilis deputy Amangeldy Aitaly, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences, the Head of State noted that Amangeldy Aitaly dedicated many years of his life to the sphere of education and science. While working at the Aktobe State Pedagogic Institute he greatly contributed to training of highly skilled specialists.

As the Majilis deputy he helped improve Kazakhstani legislation and develop parliamentarism in the country.

According to the President, Amangeldy Aitaly left a bright mark in the history of Kazakhstan by contributing to its prosperity with his selfless service.