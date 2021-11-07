Go to the main site
    President extends condolences over deadly methane outburst in Karaganda region

    7 November 2021, 13:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the miners tragically killed following the methane outburst in Karaganda region on Sunday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State instructed the Government to render assistance to the bereaved families. A special commission was formed to investigate the cause of the incident. Representatives of the Ministry of Emergencies led by Minister Yuri Ilyin are working at the scene.

    Earlier it was reported that six workers had been killed in a methane outburst in a mine in the town of Abai in Karaganda region. As a result of the accident, two miners born in 1960 and 1963 were critically injured. They are at the intensive care unit.

    According to reports, the methane outburst happened at the Abai mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC in Karaganda region at 8:24 am. 64 workers were at the mine at the time of the accident.

