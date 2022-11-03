Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President expresses condolences to families of victims of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine accident

    3 November 2022, 10:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the accident which occurred in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau today, in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region, the press service of Akorda reported.

    «I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the miners, who died as a result of the accident in the JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine. I wish speedy recovery to all those injured,» the telegram reads.

    The Government and the akimat of Karaganda region were commissioned to take measures to identify the cause of the accident and provide all required assistance to the families of victims and those injured.

    106 employees were working in the Leinin coalmine when the accident occured. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk


    Photo: naraione.org





    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays