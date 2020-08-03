Go to the main site
    President expresses condolences over Saltanat Rakhimbekova’s passing

    3 August 2020, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Civic Alliance President, public figure Saltanat Rakhimbekova has passed away today at the age of 55 of pneumonia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram to the family and loved ones of Saltanat Rakhimbekovay expressing his condolences, according to the Akorda’s press service.

    The telegram reads, «Saltanat Rakhimbekova has devoted her career to the field of environmental protection, contributed towards improvements in housing and municipal service as well as development of green economy». The Kazakh President also noted Rakhimbekova's active role in the social and political life of the country.

    Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakh Ecology Minister, and Murat Abenov, public figure, also expressed their condolences via Facebook, noting Rakhimbekova's contribution to environmental education and the country's green movement.

    The well-known public figure, ecologist, doctor of sciences (Economy) Saltanat Rakhimbekova was born in 1965. She worked as an advisor to the governor of Karaganda region, advisor to the minister of environmental protection, advisor to the board chairman of the Atameken Union, and at the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

    She chaired the Kazakh Coalition for green economy and G-Global development as well as the Civic Alliance of Kazakhstan.

