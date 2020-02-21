Go to the main site
    President expresses condolences over passing of academician Tatygulov

    21 February 2020, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolence over passing of a well-known architect, academician, State Prize laureate Abdysagit Tatygulov, Akorda reports.

    «Abdysagit Shaimukhanbetovich made a huge contribution to the development of the construction industry in Kazakhstan. He has chaired KAZGOR Design Academy for many years. Thanks to his professionalism unique objects and buildings appeared in the country. As the founder of the national architectural school, he brought up a galaxy of students. Abdysagit Tatygulov made an indelible mark on the world. The bright memory of him will forever remain in the memory of our people,» the telegram says.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
