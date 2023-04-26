Go to the main site
    President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

    26 April 2023, 10:29

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM On April 25 President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded search and rescue teams of more than 80 countries who took part in the rescue operations in the quake-hit provinces of Türkiye.

    1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev was also awarded the medal, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from under the rubbles of the collapsed buildings. 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, were recovered from the debris. The rescuers removed over 250,000 cubic meters of debris at large.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Earthquake
