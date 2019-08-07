Go to the main site
    President dismisses Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov from Armed Forces

    7 August 2019, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov has been dismissed from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    «By aPresidential decree, for improper fulfillment of dutiesimplied and for serious omissions in ensuring safety and security of arms andammunition, in implementation of the Program of Relocation and Arrangement ofWeapons and Ammunition Storage Facilities, which led to an explosion ofammunition in Arys military unit and large-scale destructions in the city withhuman deaths:

    2) The following persons shall be awarded a severereprimand:

    MuratBektanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of GeneralStaff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan ;

    MuratMaikeyev, former First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief ofGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan;

    TalgatZhanzhumenov, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan;

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
