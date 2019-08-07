Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President dismisses Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov from Armed Forces

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 August 2019, 18:15
President dismisses Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov from Armed Forces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov has been dismissed from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

«By a Presidential decree, for improper fulfillment of duties implied and for serious omissions in ensuring safety and security of arms and ammunition, in implementation of the Program of Relocation and Arrangement of Weapons and Ammunition Storage Facilities, which led to an explosion of ammunition in Arys military unit and large-scale destructions in the city with human deaths:

  • Former Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Saken Zhassuzakov shall be dismissed from the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

2) The following persons shall be awarded a severe reprimand:

Murat Bektanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan ;

Murat Maikeyev, former First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan;

Talgat Zhanzhumenov, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan;

Army   President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea