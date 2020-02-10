Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President dismissed head of Zhambyl region’s police dept due to Kordai incident

    10 February 2020, 13:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A number of people were relieved of their posts due to the conflict in Kordai district of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    In connection with the incident in Kordai district that resulted in human casualties, the destruction of houses and property of citizens, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Akim of Zhambyl region A. Myrzakhmetov to relieve deputy Akim of the region S. Kurmanbekova, and governor of Kordai district B. Baitole of their posts.

    In addition, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan E. Turgumbayev to dismiss A. Orazaliyev, head of the police department of Zhambyl region, A. Aikhimbekov, head of the police department of Kordai district.

    It bears to remind, on February 7th a group fight broke out between residents of Masanchi village, Kordai district.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the incident on Twitter. «Those guilty of mass disorders in the Zhambyl region will be punished», he tweeted.

    A government commission for the elimination of consequences of the events in Kordai District was established.

    The day before the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the death toll in the conflict was 10.

    Today the first humanitarian aid arrived for the villagers who have been left homeless.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region President of Kazakhstan Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan