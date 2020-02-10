Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President dismissed head of Zhambyl region’s police dept due to Kordai incident

Alzhanova Raushan
10 February 2020, 13:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A number of people were relieved of their posts due to the conflict in Kordai district of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

In connection with the incident in Kordai district that resulted in human casualties, the destruction of houses and property of citizens, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Akim of Zhambyl region A. Myrzakhmetov to relieve deputy Akim of the region S. Kurmanbekova, and governor of Kordai district B. Baitole of their posts.

In addition, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan E. Turgumbayev to dismiss A. Orazaliyev, head of the police department of Zhambyl region, A. Aikhimbekov, head of the police department of Kordai district.

It bears to remind, on February 7th a group fight broke out between residents of Masanchi village, Kordai district.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the incident on Twitter. «Those guilty of mass disorders in the Zhambyl region will be punished», he tweeted.

A government commission for the elimination of consequences of the events in Kordai District was established.

The day before the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the death toll in the conflict was 10.

Today the first humanitarian aid arrived for the villagers who have been left homeless.


