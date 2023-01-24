News >
President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators
24 January 2023, 17:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Powers of 13 deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament were terminated, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to terminate the powers of the following deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament:
Maulen Ashimbayev
Vladimir Volkov
Bakytzhan Zhumagulov
Nurtore Zhussip
Lyazzat Kaltayeva
Kairat Kozhamzharov
Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed
Talgat Mussabayev
Dana Nurzhigitova
Kanatbek Safinov
Lyazzat Suleimen
Serikbai Trumov
Askar Shakirov
