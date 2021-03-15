Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President decrees to form Sauran district in Turkestan region

15 March 2021, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree on amendments to the administrative and territorial structure of Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President decree to form Sauran district with the administrative center in the village of Shornak in Turkestan region.

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was instructed to take necessary measures to implement the decree.

The decree became effective on the day of its official release.

