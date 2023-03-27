Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President decrees to convoke 1st session of Kazakh Parliament of 8th convocation

27 March 2023, 17:08
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to convoke the first session of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 8th convocation, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

According to the decree, the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation is set to take place on March 29 at 10:00 am Astana time.



