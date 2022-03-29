President decrees to convene 31st session of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convene the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

1. To convene the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan with the agenda «Unity of the People is the basis of Renewed Kazakhstan» on April 29, 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan.

2. The Government of Kazakhstan is to take measures to organize the holding of the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.



