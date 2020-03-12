Go to the main site
    President decrees to cancel Nauryz celebrations and Victory Day Parade

    12 March 2020, 14:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to cancel Nauryz celebrations across the country and the Victory Day Parade, Kazinform reports.

    According to Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the President, this measure was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

    «President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to cancel public events devoted to celebration of Nauryz as well as the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The Head of State commissioned to postpone the earlier planned international events. Small and medium businesses should continue their work. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that preventive measures shall not affect their activity. As is known, today the Head of State held a meeting with the heads of several governmental structures on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is under the constant control of the President,» Berik Uali posted in Facebook.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Pneumonia in China
