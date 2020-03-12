Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President decrees to cancel Nauryz celebrations and Victory Day Parade

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 March 2020, 14:22
President decrees to cancel Nauryz celebrations and Victory Day Parade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to cancel Nauryz celebrations across the country and the Victory Day Parade, Kazinform reports.

According to Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the President, this measure was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

«President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to cancel public events devoted to celebration of Nauryz as well as the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The Head of State commissioned to postpone the earlier planned international events. Small and medium businesses should continue their work. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that preventive measures shall not affect their activity. As is known, today the Head of State held a meeting with the heads of several governmental structures on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is under the constant control of the President,» Berik Uali posted in Facebook.


Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session