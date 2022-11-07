Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President criticizes slow construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway

    7 November 2022, 14:11

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM During the meeting with the public of Mangistau region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized slow construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway and low quality of roads in the region, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the attendees, the President stressed the importance of improvement of the roads construction quality. «The Government must accelerate paperwork to begin the construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway,» he said.

    Besides, the Government and the regional administration were assigned to repair Aktau-Fort-Shevchenko and Taushyk-Shetpe roads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays