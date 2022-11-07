President criticizes slow construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway

7 November 2022, 14:11

AKTAU. KAZINFORM During the meeting with the public of Mangistau region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized slow construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway and low quality of roads in the region, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the attendees, the President stressed the importance of improvement of the roads construction quality. «The Government must accelerate paperwork to begin the construction of Beineu-Shalkar highway,» he said.

Besides, the Government and the regional administration were assigned to repair Aktau-Fort-Shevchenko and Taushyk-Shetpe roads.